Rada passed law on taxation of digital platforms

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading on Bill No. 15111-d regarding the taxation of digital platforms.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was supported by 241 members of parliament.

"It was the IMF's guiding light. But overall, the final text turned out to be very sensible, and it was supported by all business associations.

It's true that a number of amendments were rejected in the chamber, but it's not critical.

As for the effective date… it’s set for no earlier than January 2027, but realistically, once all the memorandums are signed and the exchange system is launched, it won’t start working until closer to 2028," Zhelezniak explained.

The document provides for the implementation of an international automatic exchange of data on income received through digital platforms, as well as their taxation. Operators of such platforms will be required to identify users who receive income and submit information about their earnings to the State Tax Service.

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