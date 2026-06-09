June and July could be decisive; we need to put pressure on Russia and bring it back to the diplomatic track, - Zelenskyy

June and July of this year could prove decisive in finding a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference in Tallinn, according to Censor.NET.

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Diplomacy

"June and July of this year could be decisive. We need decisive diplomatic action to ensure that Russia does not believe the war can bring it any benefit. Ukrainian positions on the front lines are strong, and Russia is losing more than 30,000 of its troops every month to deaths and serious injuries," the head of state noted.

Read more: Half of Putin’s inner circle wants war to end. I told Russian businessman that we were ready to talk from very beginning, — Zelenskyy

Strikes against Russia

He also noted that we have a strong and far-reaching impact on Russian logistics, oil refining, and the defense industry.

"There is already a gasoline shortage in occupied Crimea and parts of Russia. The Russian budget is in tatters; we must keep up the pressure on Russia and bring it back to the diplomatic track," he concluded.

Read more: Military situation for Ukraine is best it has been in last 2.5 years, - Zelenskyy