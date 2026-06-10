Invaders shelled 39 settlements in Kherson region: 13 people were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which towns and villages were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Stepanivka, Daryivka, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Fedorivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Rozliv, Romashkove, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Rakivka, Tarasa Shevchenka, Tomaryne, Urozhayne, Borozenske, Novomykolaivka, Milove, Kachkarivka, Novokayri, Sablukivka, Novovorontsovka, Novovoskresenske, Gavrilivka, Mykhailivka, Ukrainka, Tiahynka, and the city of Kherson.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging five high-rise buildings and ten private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, cell towers, a municipal utility facility, a farm building, a farm, and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, 13 people were injured.

Read more: Six people, including child, have been injured in shelling in Kherson region