May was deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since beginning of 2022, - UN

May 2026 was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022.

According to Censor.NET, Latvia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes, stated this during a meeting of the UN Security Council. According to her, preliminary data indicate a sharp increase in the number of civilian deaths and injuries. Final statistics for May are still being compiled, but it is already clear that the figures will exceed those of previous months.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The UN reports a rise in civilian casualties

"Preliminary data indicate that May was the deadliest month for civilians since April 2022. Among Russia’s so-called ‘legitimate targets’ were families bidding farewell to their loved ones at a funeral in Sumy," the diplomat said.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was convened at Ukraine's request following yet another massive Russian attack.

During the meeting, the organization’s member states discussed the security situation and the impact of the shelling on the civilian population.

Read more: U.S. at UN: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been strategic failure

Russian attacks on hospitals and schools

Pavlyuta-Deslandes also cited data from the UN for the first quarter of 2026.

During this period, 190 attacks on medical facilities, including hospitals and maternity wards, were recorded in Ukraine.

In addition, more than 200 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the fighting.

According to the UN, the number of children affected by the war has increased by 49% compared to previous figures.