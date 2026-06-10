A wounded soldier has died at the capital’s emergency care hospital. His family is accusing the doctors of negligence.

This was reported by soldier Serhiy Hnezdilov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Due to medical negligence, Serhii Kuznetsov, a soldier from my brigade, died not on the battlefield but in the heart of the Ukrainian capital.

After sustaining relatively minor shrapnel wounds, he was hospitalized at the Kyiv City Clinical Emergency Medical Care Hospital," he noted.

According to Hnezdilov, the soldier’s mother repeatedly asked the doctors to pay attention to the fact that her son’s temperature was rising and his condition was deteriorating.

"In response, she was told, ‘What did you expect? It’s a wound.’ Serhii was admitted to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to his legs, abdomen, and back. He was conscious and on the mend. The wounds, which were treated immediately, had almost healed. However, according to his family, no attention was paid to the back injury. Although both the soldier himself and his mother constantly asked the doctors to start treating his back. His mother spent over 30,000 UAH on buying medicine at the hospital pharmacy," he continued.

When Serhii complained of pain, he was transferred to the intensive care unit and put to sleep.

"At dawn on Saturday, he called his mother and said he was feeling very unwell. He spoke of a sense of foreboding and terrible dreams. He was worried about his two cats, who had been left behind at the front. There was no one to help him. The weekend had begun.

On Monday, Serhii had an electrocardiogram. According to his mother, the doctors noted that his heart was working well. On Tuesday morning, that heart stopped. The doctors could only shrug their shoulders.

"For twenty days, the soldier and his mother pleaded and begged, drawing the medical staff's attention to the problem. The brigade's support unit realized that it was impossible to overcome the hospital's indifference and began the process of transferring Serhii to a military hospital. He died just a few hours before the transfer," added Hnezdilov.

The military official called for an objective investigation into the circumstances of Serhii’s death and for all those responsible to be held accountable.

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