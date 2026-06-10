Arson attacks ordered by Russia: two foreigners sentenced to 12 years in prison

Two citizens of a neighbouring European country have been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property for a series of arson attacks in western Ukraine, which, according to the investigation, they carried out on the orders of Russian handlers. They were arrested in the Ivano-Frankivsk region whilst preparing to commit another crime.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SSU.

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Based on evidence gathered by counter-intelligence officers and investigators from the Security Service, two Russian agents involved in arson attacks in western Ukraine have been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and had their assets confiscated.

SSU officers caught both suspects red-handed and arrested them in November 2025 in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

They were recruited on Telegram

The investigation revealed that the enemy’s mission was carried out by two 27-year-old citizens of a neighbouring European country.



According to the case file, they came to the attention of the Russians whilst they were still outside Ukraine. One of the foreigners was recruited on Telegram, where he posted comments in support of Russia’s armed aggression.



Subsequently, the agent recruited his acquaintance to collaborate. After their recruitment, they were sent together to Ukraine to carry out espionage missions.

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Administrative buildings were set on fire

Upon arriving in our country, the perpetrators checked into a hotel on the outskirts of Chernivtsi, and the very next day, they set fire to a local administrative building and sent a video of the incident to their handler in Russia.

It has been established that they subsequently planned to set fire to the village council in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.



During searches at the scene of the incident and at the hotel where the perpetrators were staying, smartphones and other items were seized, confirming their collaboration with the enemy.



On the basis of the evidence gathered, the court found both perpetrators guilty under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a terrorist act committed by a group of persons acting in concert).