Roads in Volyn near border with Belarus are to be covered with anti-drone nets

Anti-drone nets are to be installed along certain sections of road in border communities in the Volyn region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Roman Romaniuk, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

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Fences will be erected near the border

According to the official, new safety barriers will be installed on specific sections of road, particularly in the Shatsk community.

Romaniuk noted that preparations for defensive lines in Volyn had begun even before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Engineering barriers have now been erected and defensive positions fortified in the region.

"We must be as prepared as possible for any turn of events. Volyn is currently one of the best-prepared border regions in Ukraine, and this work must continue," he emphasised.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to send experts in countering Russian drones to Europe, - Zelenskyy

The authorities have explained the purpose of the new measure

The head of the regional administration acknowledged that the installation of anti-drone nets is causing concern among some local residents.

According to him, people often perceive such work as a sign of increased danger.

"God forbid we ever need to use them. But we must be prepared just in case," said Romaniuk.

He added that the defensive structures, engineering barriers, and new protective features are intended to enhance security in the border areas and act as an additional deterrent against potential threats from Belarus.