Ukraine is ready to send experts in countering Russian drones to Europe, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to send expert teams to European countries to help counter Russian drones and strengthen defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alan Karis in Tallinn. According to the head of state, Ukraine already has a successful track record of such cooperation with countries in the Middle East.

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Ukraine is ready to share its experience

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian experts had already travelled to countries in the Middle East, where they helped to organise defences against drones.

"We sent our expert teams; they provided training and showed what needed to be done, and these are fairly swift and effective solutions. We did this in the Middle East – and it worked. We are now ready to do the same with our close partners in Europe," said the President.

He added that Ukraine is ready to send its experts at any time and is already working on this with certain partners.

What does the Drone Deal entail?

According to Zelenskyy, the forthcoming Drone Deal will not be limited to the purchase or sale of drones.

The President emphasised that this involves broad cooperation in the field of security, the exchange of expertise, and joint efforts to strengthen defences against modern threats.

At the same time, the head of state did not disclose all the details of the future cooperation.

See more: Birds in Donetsk region have started weaving nests from fiber-optic cables from FPV drones. PHOTOS

Zelenskyy commented on the appearance of drones over EU countries

The President also stated that the appearance of Russian drones in the skies above European countries is an attempt by the Kremlin to heighten tensions within the European Union.

Separately, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Russian electronic warfare systems are sometimes capable of interfering with the flight paths of Ukrainian drones.