Birds in Donetsk region have started weaving nests from fiber-optic cables from FPV drones. PHOTOS

A unique phenomenon has been recorded in the combat zone: birds have begun using remnants of fiber-optic cables from drones as building material for their nests.

Censor.NET reports that this unusual find was highlighted by Olena Trehub, executive director of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, who posted the relevant photos on social media.

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Find after aerial bomb explosion

The unusual nest was discovered after another shelling attack in eastern Ukraine. According to Olena Trehub, the events unfolded in the Donetsk region, where a tree was heavily damaged after the explosion of a Russian guided aerial bomb.

A bird’s nest fell to the ground from the broken branches and surprised observers with its structure: it was woven almost entirely from fiber-optic cable, which is left in large quantities on the battlefield after the use of the latest FPV drones. Instead of traditional twigs, moss, and grass, the birds adapted artificial material to their needs, material that is used to control drones under EW conditions.





Watch more: Kilometres of fibre-optic cable from FPV drones cover Ukrainian fields in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO