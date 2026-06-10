Occupiers kill municipal utility worker in Kherson: man hit by Russian drone while working

On the afternoon of June 10, Russian occupation forces carried out another terrorist attack on Kherson, killing a civilian.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The enemy attacked the city’s Korabelnyi district with a drone. A man sustained fatal injuries, and law enforcement officers have already identified him. The victim was a 39-year-old employee of one of the region’s municipal utility companies.

"The man came under a Russian UAV strike while performing his professional duties. This is further proof of the terrorist nature of the Russians, who deliberately direct drones at civilian specialists who maintain the vital functions of communities," the RMA head emphasized.

Read more: Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region