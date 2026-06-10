ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10565 visitors online
News Shelling of Kherson
221 1

Occupiers kill municipal utility worker in Kherson: man hit by Russian drone while working

Russian drone attack kills utility worker in Kherson

On the afternoon of June 10, Russian occupation forces carried out another terrorist attack on Kherson, killing a civilian.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The enemy attacked the city’s Korabelnyi district with a drone. A man sustained fatal injuries, and law enforcement officers have already identified him. The victim was a 39-year-old employee of one of the region’s municipal utility companies.

"The man came under a Russian UAV strike while performing his professional duties. This is further proof of the terrorist nature of the Russians, who deliberately direct drones at civilian specialists who maintain the vital functions of communities," the RMA head emphasized.

Read more: Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

Author: 

Russian Army (12001) shoot out (17557) Kherson (1497) Kherson region (2698) Kherson district (589)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 