Ukraine and Finland have agreed on joint quality control of military equipment, - Ministry of Defence

Ukraine and Finland have signed a memorandum on mutual quality assurance for military goods and services.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

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Checks will be recognised automatically

The document sets out a mechanism for mutual quality control of defence products in accordance with NATO standards STANAG 4107 and AQAP-2070.

From now on, if Ukraine purchases military equipment from a Finnish manufacturer or Finland orders it from Ukraine, the results of the quality checks will be automatically recognised by both parties.

This will help avoid duplication of procedures and reduce the time taken to supply the necessary equipment and supplies.

"Given the scale of procurement currently being carried out by the Ministry of Defence for the armed forces, we must redouble our efforts to ensure transparency and accountability," said Mstyslav Banik, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence.

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Cooperation is being expanded in line with NATO standards

The memorandum provides for the use of standardised control procedures, documents, and reporting forms applied by NATO member states.

The Ministry of Defence notes that this will enable the quality control systems of both countries to operate under common rules and will speed up cooperation between manufacturers and customers.

Finland has become the eighth country with which Ukraine has signed such an agreement. Similar memoranda have previously been signed with Sweden, Turkey, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Norway, and Poland.

The ministry emphasises that the new document represents a further step towards aligning Ukraine’s defence procurement system with NATO standards.