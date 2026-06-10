Switzerland wants to learn from Ukraine how to use drones, but cooperation is not yet possible

Switzerland is interested in Ukraine’s experience with the use of drones, but joint projects in the field of drones remain impossible for the time being.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Felix Baumann, the Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine, during a conversation with journalists to mark the end of his diplomatic mission.

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Switzerland is studying Ukraine's experience

According to the diplomat, his country is currently working to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Specifically, this involves the development of projects in the field of air defence and the modernisation of fighter aircraft.

In Switzerland, particular attention is being paid to drone technology, the effectiveness of which Ukraine demonstrated during the war.

"The use of drone technology for security purposes in various sectors is something we have a lot to learn from Ukraine," said Baumann.

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Neutrality remains the main obstacle

At the same time, the Swiss diplomat stressed that direct cooperation with Ukraine in the field of drones is currently not possible.

The reason is Switzerland’s neutral status, which the country has maintained throughout the Russia-Ukraine war.

"As for the prospects for Ukrainian-Swiss cooperation on drones, we’ll have to wait and see. During the war, this is not possible due to Switzerland’s neutrality," said the ambassador.

At the same time, Baumann did not rule out the possibility that opportunities for such cooperation might arise once the war is over.