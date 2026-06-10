Tusk criticised anti-Ukrainian statements made by Polish politicians

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reacted strongly to the anti-Ukrainian and xenophobic remarks recently made by certain Polish politicians.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by the Polish Prime Minister’s Office on the social media platform X.

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Tusk referred to remarks about Ukrainians, Jews, and Germans

During his speech in the Polish Sejm, the Prime Minister drew attention to remarks directed against members of other ethnic groups.

In particular, he cited the example of a statement claiming that a person of Ukrainian origin should not hold the post of deputy minister in the Polish government.

Tusk also referred to comments made by the Polish political activist Robert Bonkiewicz, who had said that people with different views should be "burned with napalm from Polish soil".

"I also remember the comments about Jews and Germans. It all adds up to a single, disturbing picture," the Prime Minister remarked.

Read more: Poland is suspending passage of buses from Ukraine through "Shehyni–Medyka" border crossing until November 2027

The Prime Minister warned of the dangers of hatred

According to Tusk, such rhetoric is dangerous for Polish society and must not go unchallenged.

He emphasised that such statements are not coming from fringe figures, but from opposition political leaders.