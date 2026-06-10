Tusk criticised anti-Ukrainian statements made by Polish politicians
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reacted strongly to the anti-Ukrainian and xenophobic remarks recently made by certain Polish politicians.
According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by the Polish Prime Minister’s Office on the social media platform X.
Tusk referred to remarks about Ukrainians, Jews, and Germans
During his speech in the Polish Sejm, the Prime Minister drew attention to remarks directed against members of other ethnic groups.
In particular, he cited the example of a statement claiming that a person of Ukrainian origin should not hold the post of deputy minister in the Polish government.
Tusk also referred to comments made by the Polish political activist Robert Bonkiewicz, who had said that people with different views should be "burned with napalm from Polish soil".
"I also remember the comments about Jews and Germans. It all adds up to a single, disturbing picture," the Prime Minister remarked.
The Prime Minister warned of the dangers of hatred
According to Tusk, such rhetoric is dangerous for Polish society and must not go unchallenged.
He emphasised that such statements are not coming from fringe figures, but from opposition political leaders.
"No one can remain indifferent to what we are hearing – not from the mouths of political hooligans, but from opposition political leaders. Such words will incite the spread of xenophobia and hatred," said Donald Tusk.
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