Poland is suspending passage of buses from Ukraine through "Shehyni–Medyka" border crossing until November 2027
Starting June 15, Poland will temporarily suspend the passage of buses from Ukraine through the "Shehyni–Medyka" border crossing.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, citing the Polish customs administration. The restrictions are related to the start of repair work on the bus lane at the border crossing into the Republic of Poland.
Buses from Ukraine will be temporarily barred from crossing
The customs service noted that, for the duration of the repairs, buses traveling from Ukraine to Poland will not be allowed to cross the "Shehyni–Medyka" border crossing.
According to preliminary information, the repair work will continue until November 2027.
At the same time, other categories of transport will continue to cross the border in accordance with the established operating schedule of the border crossing point.
Advice for carriers and passengers
Buses traveling from Poland to Ukraine will be allowed to cross the border as usual, with no changes.
The State Customs Service has urged carriers and passengers to take temporary restrictions into account when planning their trips and to choose alternative border crossing routes in advance.
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