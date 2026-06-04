Poland is closing its airspace near borders with Ukraine and Belarus: restrictions will remain in effect for three months
Air traffic will be temporarily restricted in eastern Poland along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA). It is noted that the decision was made at the request of the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.
The restrictions will remain in effect until September
"At the request of the Armed Forces Operational Command, and in order to ensure national security, air traffic restrictions will be imposed in eastern Poland from June 10 to September 9, 2026," the statement reads.
According to the published maps, the restrictions apply to the entire section of the Polish border with Belarus and Ukraine.
Passenger flights will continue
The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency has clarified that the new measures will not apply to passenger aviation.
The restrictions do not apply to civilian aircraft flying at altitudes above three kilometers.
The reasons for introducing additional security measures have not been disclosed in detail, but the Polish side directly links the decision to the need to strengthen national security along the country’s eastern border.
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