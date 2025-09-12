Poland has completely closed its border with Belarus

At midnight on Thursday, 12 September, Poland closed all border crossing points with Belarus.

As noted, this is related to the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025".

‘It seems that everyone who had doubts about this issue now clearly recognises that this decision was appropriate. I know that it will be costly for some, but safety comes first," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

He stressed that despite the inconvenience caused by the border closure, this step is necessary for security reasons.

It is reported that Marcin Kierwiński, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, has travelled to the border with Belarus.

The ministry said that the suspension of border traffic applies in both directions. This applies to both road transport and freight trains. The traffic ban will remain in force until this decision is revoked.

Russia-Belarus military drills "Zapad-2025"

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the joint Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025 would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Guard Service previously reported that the Russia-Belarus drills scheduled for September could lead to an increased threat of Russia’s demonstrative actions near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first train carrying Russian servicemen and equipment for the Zapad-2025 drills arrived in Belarus.