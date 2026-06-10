"Ukrainian Armor" and Taurus missile manufacturer agree on strategic partnership

Ukrainian Armor and MBDA, a European leader in the field of complex weapon systems, have signed a Memorandum of Strategic Partnership.

Censor.NET reports this.

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The document was signed on June 10 on the sidelines of the ILA Berlin exhibition, which is taking place in Berlin.

The memorandum was signed by Ukrainian Armor LLC CEO Vladyslav Belbas and MBDA Vice President Strategy and Future Developments and Managing Director of MBDA Germany Thomas Gottschild.

According to MBDA, the initial areas of cooperation have been defined as the development of defense capabilities in the fields of Deep Strike and countering UAVs.

"The exchange of technological expertise, the development of joint production programs, and the implementation of innovative solutions will ensure an operational advantage in high-intensity conflicts and will form the basis for close cooperation aimed at creating a joint venture. At the same time, these areas are only part of a broader strategic partnership program, which will be announced in more detail in due course," the company said in a press release.

MBDA noted that the company "is committed to supporting Ukraine’s defense industry by ensuring the autonomy of Ukrainian production capacities and will make a significant contribution thanks to its extensive experience and expertise in the development, production, and support of missile systems."

"This partnership is a historic step both for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capability and for building a new European security architecture. We are combining MBDA’s deep technological expertise with real experience in integrating weapons in wartime conditions and Ukrainian Armor’s production flexibility. Joint work on Deep Strike systems and counter-UAV capabilities is aimed primarily at strengthening the protection of our state in a high-intensity war. Our main task is to ensure Ukraine’s technological autonomy and provide our defenders with weapons that will give them an operational advantage on the battlefield," Ukrainian Armor LLC CEO Vladyslav Belbas commented on the signing of the Memorandum.

MBDA is a leading developer and manufacturer of missile systems and precision weapons. MBDA’s product portfolio includes more than 45 missile systems in service with more than 90 countries around the world. The company is involved in the production of a number of key Western weapons systems, including Patriot, Meteor, Taurus, Storm Shadow/SCALP, and Enforcer missiles.