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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,378,820 personnel (+1,310 in the past 24 hours), 12,010 tanks, 43,787 artillery systems, and 24,727 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,378,820 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 11, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,378,820 (+1,310) (killed and wounded);
  • tanks – 12,010 (+6) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,727 (+10) units
  • artillery systems – 43,787 (+74) units
  • MLRS – 1,859 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,416 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems - 1,628 (+9) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 342,651 (+2,120) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,733 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 105,498 (+326) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,277 (+10) units

Read more: Nearly 200 combat engagements have taken place since start of day: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Втрати ворога на ранок 11 червня

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Russian Army (12014) Armed Forces HQ (5242) liquidation (3082) elimination (7452)
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