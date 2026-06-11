Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,378,820 personnel (+1,310 in the past 24 hours), 12,010 tanks, 43,787 artillery systems, and 24,727 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,378,820 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 11, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,378,820 (+1,310) (killed and wounded);
- tanks – 12,010 (+6) units
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,727 (+10) units
- artillery systems – 43,787 (+74) units
- MLRS – 1,859 (+2) units
- air defense systems – 1,416 (+2) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters - 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems - 1,628 (+9) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 342,651 (+2,120) units
- cruise missiles - 4,733 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 105,498 (+326) units
- specialized equipment – 4,277 (+10) units
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