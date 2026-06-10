Nearly 200 combat engagements have taken place since start of day: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of June 10, 196 combat engagements have taken place on the front, including 37 in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is stated in the General Staff update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 103 air strikes, dropping 317 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 5,614 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 2,123 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the north

One combat engagement took place in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out one air strike using one guided aerial bomb and conducted 73 shelling attacks, including seven with multiple launch rocket systems.

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What is happening in other directions?

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the lines of our units four times near Starytsia and toward Okhrimivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our positions once today toward the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Yampil, and toward Lyman and Ozerne. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

The Defense Forces successfully stopped 12 attempts by the invaders to advance in the Sloviansk direction near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and toward the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Read more: War will end when Ukraine deprives Russia of its ability to launch offensives, - Butusov

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made one attempt to push our defenders from their positions near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

Our defenders repelled seven attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and toward Kostiantynivka and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward Hannivka, Bilytske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were eliminated, and nine were wounded in this direction today. A tank, three vehicles, seven pieces of special equipment, one artillery system, and three enemy shelters were destroyed. A tank, seven artillery systems, one vehicle, two pieces of special equipment, one UAV command post, and 86 shelters of the invaders were damaged. A total of 248 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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South

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai and Ternove.

The General Staff writes that 20 attacks by the occupiers also took place in the Huliaipole direction in the areas of Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and toward Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Novoselivka.

The enemy assaulted the positions of our defenders three times in the Orikhiv direction near Stepnohirsk and toward Nova Tokmachka and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction today, the enemy made one futile attempt to break through our defense near Bilohrydyi Island.

No changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions, and no attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,376,320 personnel (+1,380 in last 24 hours), 12,001 tanks, 43,639 artillery systems, 24,710 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS