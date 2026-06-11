Canada will continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian threats, - Defense Minister McGuinty

Canadian Defense Minister David McGinty stated that Russian threats will not affect Canada’s support for Ukraine or the implementation of joint defense projects, including the production of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Canadian soil.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to McGinty, Canada will continue to work alongside its NATO allies to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression.

"We firmly stand with our Ukrainian colleagues… And we will continue to do so alongside our NATO allies, strengthening the Alliance and standing united. We expected the Russians to criticize this, as they resent NATO’s solidarity in assisting a country in need," the minister emphasized.

Russia's threats will not change Ottawa's position

The head of the Canadian Department of National Defence noted that he is not concerned by Moscow's statements about an "appropriate response" to military-technical cooperation between Canada and Ukraine.

"Our Armed Forces are closely monitoring the situation and providing regular updates, keeping a close eye on every detail. We will continue to steadfastly support Ukraine," McGinty said.

The production of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue

The minister confirmed that the agreements reached last month regarding the production of drones in Canada for the Ukrainian military remain in effect.

"This cooperation will continue. We will continue to monitor the situation while maintaining our strong support for our Ukrainian colleagues," he concluded.

What happened before?

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia will publish the exact addresses of Canadian companies involved in the production of military drones for Ukraine. This statement comes in response to the establishment of a joint venture between Canadian and Ukrainian companies with the support of the Canadian Department of National Defence.

Read more: Canada will replace Russian gas on world markets, - Carney