Russian UAV hit residential building in Sumy region: woman died, children were hospitalized

Early in the morning on June 11, in the Znob-Novhorod district in the Sumy region, a Russian drone struck a residential building. The strike caused a fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional State Administration.

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A 67-year-old woman was killed in the attack. It is known that she would have turned 68 next week.

Two young grandchildren were also in the house. The children were quickly taken to a medical facility for examination. Preliminary reports indicate that they did not sustain any serious injuries.

Emergency services were on the scene, and the fire has been extinguished. The full circumstances and consequences of the incident are currently being investigated.

What happened before?

During the night of June 11, the Russian occupation forces attacked Konotop in the Sumy region. "Strikes" were reported in the city.

Read more: Teenagers threw explosive objects into bonfire in Sumy region: two injured