Teenagers threw explosive objects into bonfire in Sumy region: two injured

Two teenagers in the Sumy region were injured in an explosion of unknown objects. The incident occurred in the Konotop community, where children found explosive objects and threw them into a bonfire.

This was reported by the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Children threw dangerous objects into fire — explosion occurred

According to Hryhorov, 11-year-old and 15-year-old boys were injured in the explosion. According to preliminary data, they found unknown objects and decided to check them by throwing them into a bonfire.

As a result of the explosion, both teenagers were injured. The younger boy has already been allowed to go home, while the older one remains under medical supervision. Their lives are not in danger.

Earlier, it was reported that two men were killed in Dnipro on Monday as a result of a munition explosion on the territory of a private household.

See more: Debris from Russian drone falls on railway station in Sumy: four people injured. PHOTO