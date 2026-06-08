Munition explosion occurs in Dnipro, killing two men

Two men were killed in Dnipro on Monday when a munition exploded on the grounds of a private residential property.

As Censor.NET reports, the Dnipropetrovsk region police reported this on Facebook.

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Explosion on the grounds of a private residential property

"According to preliminary information, two men sustained fatal injuries as a result of the munition explosion. They died at the scene from their injuries," the statement said.

On Monday, 8 June, police received a report of an explosion on the grounds of a private residential property in Dnipro’s Novokodatskyi District.

An investigative team of police officers and bomb disposal specialists from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region are working at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are carrying out a set of urgent investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances.

Based on the results of the inspection of the explosion site and the collected materials, the incident will be given a legal classification.

Earlier, it was reported that a man in Dnipro threw a grenade at police officers during his arrest.

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