Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck four districts, leaving people injured and causing extensive damage. PHOTOS

The Russians attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region around 40 times yesterday evening and overnight!

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, fires have broken out in Nikopol district. Private residential buildings, an outbuilding, a garage and a car were damaged . Four people were injured. Rescuers provided them with first aid and transported them to hospital.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, infrastructure, apartment blocks and private homes, an outbuilding and cars were damaged.

Read more: Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: one man has been killed

Attacks on Dnipro and Pavlohrad

According to rescue workers, transport infrastructure, a café and a private residential building were damaged in Dnipro.

In Pavlohrad, cars and an office building were damaged.



Rescue workers have extinguished all fires caused by the Russian shelling.

Consequences





















Read more: Russia strikes DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region twice: worker injured