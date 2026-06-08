Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck four districts, leaving people injured and causing extensive damage. PHOTOS
The Russians attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region around 40 times yesterday evening and overnight!
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Where did the enemy strike?
As noted, fires have broken out in Nikopol district. Private residential buildings, an outbuilding, a garage and a car were damaged . Four people were injured. Rescuers provided them with first aid and transported them to hospital.
In the Synelnykivskyi district, infrastructure, apartment blocks and private homes, an outbuilding and cars were damaged.
Attacks on Dnipro and Pavlohrad
According to rescue workers, transport infrastructure, a café and a private residential building were damaged in Dnipro.
In Pavlohrad, cars and an office building were damaged.
Rescue workers have extinguished all fires caused by the Russian shelling.
Consequences
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