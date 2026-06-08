ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
420 0

Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck four districts, leaving people injured and causing extensive damage. PHOTOS

The Russians attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region around 40 times yesterday evening and overnight!

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, fires have broken out in Nikopol district. Private residential buildings, an outbuilding, a garage and a car were damaged . Four people were injured. Rescuers provided them with first aid and transported them to hospital.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, infrastructure, apartment blocks and private homes, an outbuilding and cars were damaged.

Read more: Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: one man has been killed

Attacks on Dnipro and Pavlohrad

According to rescue workers, transport infrastructure, a café and a private residential building were damaged in Dnipro.

In Pavlohrad, cars and an office building were damaged.

Rescue workers have extinguished all fires caused by the Russian shelling.

Consequences

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Read more: Russia strikes DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region twice: worker injured

Author: 

Dnipro (847) Pavlohrad (105) Nikopol (997) Dnipropetrovsk region (2364) Dniprovskyy district (288) Nikopol district (632) Pavlohradskyy district (116) Synelnykove district (452)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 