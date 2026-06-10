Debris from Russian drone falls on railway station in Sumy: four people injured. PHOTO

Russian drones attacked Sumy. Debris from one of the drones fell on the grounds of the railway station, where passengers were present at the time.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Sumy City Military Administration.

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Drone debris fell near passengers

At the time of the strike, people waiting for a train were on the station grounds.

Windows in the station building were shattered due to the falling debris.

Initially, one person was reported injured. Later, the city military administration clarified that a 62-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman had been injured. Both were hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

A fire also broke out after the attack, which rescuers extinguished.







Later, Head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhii Kryvosheienko reported two more injured women, aged 69 and 38. According to him, they received the necessary medical assistance at the scene, and their condition is satisfactory.

In addition, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, a total of six civilians were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the region. They include four women and two men from the Sumy, Bilopillia, and Vorozhba communities.

Read more: Russian drone strikes Sumy suburbs: one injured, dormitory damaged