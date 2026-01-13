Russian drone strikes Sumy suburbs: one injured, dormitory damaged
On the morning of 13 January, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure on the outskirts of Sumy with a drone. A local resident was wounded as a result of the strike.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on 13 January 2026, at around 9:40 a.m., the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure on the outskirts of Sumy with a drone.
A 65-year-old local resident was wounded. A dormitory building and a café were damaged.
Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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