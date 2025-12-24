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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Occupiers hit Sumy region with drones and missile, injuring five, including 17-year-old girl (updated). PHOTO

Today, 24 December, Russian troops attacked the Sumy community with an FPV drone, injuring two people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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What is known?

As noted, the enemy attacked a vehicle in the Sumy community with an FPV drone at around 4:30 p.m.

The strike injured a 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger.

Read more: 4 thousand people refuse to evacuate from border area of ​​Sumy region: possibility of leaving may become more difficult - RMA

Aftermath of the attack

Strike on a car in the Sumy region
Strike on a car in the Sumy region

Updated information

According to Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Oleh Hryhorov, as of this hour, five people are known to have been injured as a result of enemy attacks in Sumy region.

It is reported that Russians attacked civilian cars in Shostka, Sumy and Konotop districts, and carried out a missile strike on the Okhtyrka area. Handling the aftermath of the attacks is ongoing.

What is known about the injured?

It is reported that those injured include a minor girl. She was in a car in the Pishchanske starosta district when an enemy drone hit the vehicle.

Two people are receiving outpatient treatment, while the rest have been hospitalized. All injured are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

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shoot out (17966) Sumy region (1897) Sumy (418) Sumskyy district (423)
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