4 thousand people refuse to evacuate from border area of ​​Sumy region: possibility of leaving may become more difficult - RMA

In areas near the border in Sumy region, the security situation is dynamic, and safe departure may be difficult.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Why is it dangerous to delay evacuation?

According to him, it is vitally important to make decisions about evacuation from border areas in a timely manner.

"Evacuation from border communities in the Sumy region has been ongoing since 2023 as a systematic and preventive measure to protect the lives of civilians. More than 16,000 residents were subject to evacuation from the 5-kilometer border zone in the Sumy region. Most of them decided to leave. At the same time, about 4,000 people remain in these territories, refusing to evacuate," the head of the region emphasized.

Read more: Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast have come under control of Russian army, - DeepState

It is also noted that the largest proportion of residents who have not yet decided to evacuate from the areas closest to the border are in the communities of the Shostka district.

"We discussed with the heads of border communities in the Sumy and Shostka districts the order of actions in communities where people are postponing evacuation decisions despite the continuing security threats. The main focus is on clear algorithms of actions and the readiness of services to work in changing situations," the statement said.

Recommendations from the military for the civilian population

Hryhorov emphasized that the security situation in border communities is assessed by the military. Relevant recommendations regarding evacuation are communicated to residents through local authorities. It is important to take these into account when deciding whether to leave.

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