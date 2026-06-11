Day in Kherson region: strikes on Beryslav, Antonivka and Kherson, there are dead and wounded

Over the past 24 hours, the Kherson region has been subjected to enemy drone attacks and artillery shelling. Dozens of settlements came under fire, including Beryslav, Inhulets, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Tiahynka, and Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the Kherson City State Administration.

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Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential neighborhoods, and civilian facilities. The attacks damaged a high-rise building, 17 private homes, a store, a gas station, a cell tower, a gas pipeline, an agricultural enterprise, and private vehicles.

Over the past 24 hours in the region:

1 person died

12 people were injured, including 1 child

In addition, 17 residents were evacuated from the de-occupied communities.

Attacks on Kherson

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, two people—a 78-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman—were injured as a result of artillery shelling. Both sustained blast injuries and traumatic brain injuries. The man was hospitalized, while the woman declined hospitalization after receiving medical care.

The full extent of the damage caused by the shelling is still being assessed.

Read more: Six people, including child, have been injured in shelling in Kherson region