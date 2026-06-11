Enemy struck Konotop again: there are dead and wounded (updated)

On the morning of June 11, Russian occupiers once again attacked Konotop with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The strike hit civilian infrastructure. There were people where it struck....

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing. All emergency services are on the scene," the statement said.

As of 9:26 a.m., it was reported that two people had been injured. According to the mayor, they suffered burns and acoustic trauma.

"One of them is in serious condition," Semenikhin added.

Victim of the blow

The mayor later reported that a woman born in 1984 had been killed in the Russian strike.

As of 10:30 a.m., the number of casualties in Konotop has risen.

"The number of casualties has risen to four: two women and two men. They are all civilians. All of them have severe burns to their hands, legs, heads, and bodies. One man has burns covering 55% of his body," Semenikhin reported.

See more: Konotop under attack by Russia: infrastructure hit, part of city without gas. PHOTO