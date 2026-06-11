Konotop under attack by Russia: infrastructure hit, part of city without gas. PHOTO
During the night of 11 June, the Russian occupying forces attacked Konotop in the Sumy region. Shelling was reported in the town.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Artem Semenikhin.
According to him, the last strike was recorded at 7:01 am.
"A strike on infrastructure. Part of the city is without gas supply. There is damage to residential buildings," the mayor noted.
Meanwhile, local Telegram channels are reporting power cuts in the city.
Also, according to Semenikhin, Russian troops struck Konotop’s transport infrastructure overnight.
Official information regarding the extent of the damage and possible casualties is being clarified.
Initial consequences of the attack
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