European Council will meet on June 18-19 in Brussels: Ukraine among priorities

European Council President António Costa confirmed that Ukraine will be among the key topics at the EU summit on June 18–19. Leaders will discuss support for Kyiv and European security.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"Ukraine remains one of the top items on our agenda, and we will begin our discussion with a speech by President Zelenskyy," reads the invitation letter sent by Koshta to the summit participants.

According to him, Ukraine is making further gains on the battlefield, while Russia is failing to achieve its military and strategic objectives.

"Russia's increasingly reckless and irresponsible behavior toward EU member states is unacceptable and signals that the opposite of force (Russia—ed.) is working. Our two-pronged approach—supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia—is working," the President of the European Council noted.

What are people expecting from the summit?

Koshta stated that the upcoming EU summit will provide an opportunity to demonstrate the unity of member states on security issues and the further expansion of the European Union. The summit is also expected to send a positive signal regarding the progress of Ukraine and Moldova toward European integration.

"This will put an end to the long-standing impasse in the accession process for these two countries. The summit will send a powerful message of unity," the post states.

Kosha expressed his hope that the event would "mark the opening of the first chapter in the accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova, which is an important milestone on their path to the EU."

A new impetus for EU enlargement and strengthening the eastern flank

The President of the European Council is convinced that, alongside progress in relations with the countries of the Western Balkans, the EU's enlargement policy has gained new momentum.

According to him, the recent summit in Tivat, attended by partners from the region, also contributed to this.

Kozha also emphasized security issues and the need to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities.

"Recent drone incursions into EU airspace, including the crash of a Russian drone loaded with explosives onto a residential building in Romania, underscore the urgency of advancing our shared defense readiness agenda, in particular by strengthening the EU’s eastern flank. While progress has been made on defense spending and capabilities, much remains to be done," he noted.

The Middle East, Energy Security, and the EU's Competitiveness

During the summit, EU leaders will also discuss the situation in the Middle East, particularly the conflict in Iran and its potential impact on global energy markets.

See more: Council of Europe Secretary General Berset visited Kyiv CHP plant damaged by Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Special attention will be given to the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as to developments in Lebanon and continued support for ceasefire efforts.

Another topic of the meeting will be boosting the competitiveness of the European economy.

"That is why we will begin our meeting with a review of progress on the 'One Europe, One Market' agenda," wrote Koshta.

In addition, EU leaders will resume discussions on the EU’s next multiannual financial framework.