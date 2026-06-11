Six regions of Ukraine remain without electricity due to Russian shelling

As a result of Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling, some consumers in six regions of Ukraine have been left without power.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the National Electricity Company "Ukrenergo".

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Power outages were reported in six regions

As of the morning of June 11, power outages have been reported in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Ukrenergo stated that the damage to the power grids was caused by Russian drone and artillery strikes.

At this time, utility workers are carrying out emergency repair work.

Read more: ZNPP again out of power due to Russian shelling: station switched to diesel generators, - Ukrenergo

"Emergency repair work is underway wherever safety conditions permit," the statement said.

Ukrainians are being asked to postpone the use of high-power appliances

According to the company, electricity consumption in the morning was 1.2% lower than the previous day.

Ukrenergo attributes this to clear weather across the country, which facilitates the efficient operation of residential solar power plants.

Energy experts recommend using high-power electrical appliances primarily during the day—from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.—when solar power generation is at its peak.

At the same time, during the evening hours—from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.—residents are asked to limit their electricity consumption.