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News Shelling of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities
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Russia struck railway depot in Sumy region: one railway worker was killed and four were injured

Russian strike on a locomotive depot in Sumy Oblast

Today, June 11, Russian troops attacked a locomotive depot in the Sumy region. A female employee of Ukrzaliznytsia was killed, and four other railway workers suffered burns and are currently in the hospital. Train service has not been disrupted.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the "Ukrzaliznytsia" press service.

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"Russia continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure and the people who keep the country running every day. Despite the danger, railway workers continue to do their jobs: evacuating people, transporting cargo, and keeping the country functioning," the statement reads.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" emphasized that regional and commuter train service in the Sumy region remains operational.

What led up to this?

Yesterday, June 10, Russian drones attacked Sumy. Debris from one of the drones fell onto the grounds of the train station, where passengers were present at the time.

On June 7, Russian forces again attacked "Ukrzaliznytsia" rolling stock in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

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Sumy region (1830) Ukrzaliznytsya (237)
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