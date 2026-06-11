19-year-old resident of Poltava Oblast poisoned Ukrainian soldier: accomplice of Russia was detained in Zhytomyr Oblast

Law enforcement officials have detained a 19-year-old resident of the Poltava region who is suspected of murdering a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier. According to the investigation, he acted on the instructions of a Russian handler and sent the poisoned alcohol by post.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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It is reported that the young man received a package containing a crystalline substance, believed to be methadone, via a parcel locker. He then purchased an alcoholic beverage and, without opening the original packaging, poured the pre-prepared mixture containing the narcotic substance into the bottle.

On the night of June 1, the suspect sent the package containing the poisoned alcohol following instructions from a Russian handler. Subsequently, the promised payment was transferred to his bank card.

Soldier died in the hospital

The recipient of the package was a 23-year-old Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier from Zhytomyr. On June 3, he picked up the package, which allegedly came from a "pen pal."

The next morning, his aunt found him unconscious in his room. He was rushed to the hospital with symptoms of acute poisoning by an unknown substance. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the soldier died in the hospital a few days later.

Investigation identified the perpetrator

To establish all the circumstances of the incident, law enforcement officers seized several empty alcohol bottles and a mobile phone from the victim’s residence. Investigators determined that shortly before his health deteriorated, the man had consumed alcoholic beverages received via postal delivery.

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Operatives of the Zhytomyr Regional Criminal Police, in collaboration with SSU officers, conducted a series of investigative measures and identified the perpetrator of the crime. He turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of the Poltava region. He was arrested at his place of residence.

What punishment does the suspect face?

Investigators from the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast informed the detainee that he is suspected of intentional murder for financial gain, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert (clauses 6 and 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of selecting a preventive measure for him is currently being decided. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

For the crime committed, the suspect faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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