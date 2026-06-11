Zelenskyy on LGBT community: "Everyone has equal rights despite people’s prejudices"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is necessary to speak openly with society about the rights of the LGBT community and to increase tolerance.

He said this during the presentation of the results of the state initiative Tysiachovesna, Ukrinform quotes him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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Cultural product to normalise LGBT

Defender of Mariupol Oleksandr Demenko asked Zelenskyy whether cultural products are now needed to normalise the LGBT community in Ukraine, as well as to increase tolerance and inclusion among the population.

"I believe that we need to speak openly with society about everything, and this is absolutely normal. We are all here together, we are defending the state, we are equal, and we have equal rights, regardless of any prejudices, excuse me, of people from the 15th century," Zelenskyy said.

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Dialogue with the older generation

The President also believes that it is necessary to speak frankly about tolerance toward the LGBT community, not only with children but also with the adult generation.

"I believe that we should talk not only with our children, because our children are much cooler than our (generation - ed.)," the head of state added.

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