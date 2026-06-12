Properties belonging to individuals involved in "Dynasty" case have been put up for sale: they have not yet been seized, - media

Some of the assets of a company whose corporate rights have been frozen due to the involvement of suspects in the NABU/SAPO case concerning the illegal development of the "Dynasty" housing cooperative have been put up for sale. This concerns luxury property in a gated cottage community near Kozyn, which investigators believe is controlled by associates of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov.

This is reported in an investigation by Bihus.Info, according to Censor.NET.

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It turns out that while the High Anti-Corruption Court is seizing assets, the suspects themselves are managing to sell off luxury cottages in the most expensive suburban area.

Suspicions, seizures, and the ‘Chernyshov shadow’

It is noted that Lilia Lysenko and Hennadiy Opalchuk have been charged by NABU and the SAPO in connection with the corruption case involving "Dynasty". It was in their names that the construction of a residence was officially registered, presumably for Tymur Mindich, Andrii Yermak, and Oleksii Chernyshov.

This construction was first reported by Bihus.Info journalists last summer.

Read more: Yermak on Dynasty cooperative: "Construction of residence unknown to me is not crime"

Lysenko and Opalchuk are considered key figures in a scheme to launder illegal proceeds amounting to over 50 million hryvnias. The investigation indicates that these individuals are under the control of former official Chernyshov. The High Anti-Corruption Court has already imposed preventive measures on them and seized their personal assets, as well as the corporate rights of the companies of which they are co-owners.

The ‘Forest Quarter’ scheme

One such entity is Lisovy Kvartal LLC, in which Lysenko and Opalchuk each hold a 25% stake in the authorised capital. The court has imposed a prohibition on the disposal of the firm’s corporate rights. However, journalists have uncovered a legal loophole: the company’s assets themselves have not been seized.

And the value of this LLC lies precisely in its assets — five luxury houses of varying sizes within a gated, elite cottage community near Kozyn, located just a few kilometres from "Dynasty". What’s more, at least two of them are currently on the open market.

Posing as buyers, journalists spoke to an estate agent and found out the details. In particular, that both houses are in need of renovation, and the land beneath them is leased from ‘Forest Quarter’ until 2032.

Property No. 1: A 502 sq m house without interior work. The estate agent is asking $360,000 for it.

A 502 sq m house without interior work. The estate agent is asking $360,000 for it. Property No. 2: A 650 sq m cottage. The property is being offered at a significant discount (the price has fallen from $1,000 to $600 per square metre), totalling $390,000.

Read more: Previous financing plan for "Dynasty" included $8.5 million.

Reaction of those involved

In a comment to journalists, Lilia Lysenko stated that she saw no contradiction, as "the seizure of a company’s corporate rights and its property are two different things". Hennadiy Opalchuk listened to the questions and asked for them to be sent in writing, but had not responded by the time this report was published.

It is noted that NABU/SAPO were unable to seize the property of "Forest Quarter" due to the presence of third parties in the company’s ownership structure — individuals who do not appear chronologically in the proceedings concerning "Dynasty".

At the same time, journalists highlight a significant fact: Lysenko and Opalchuk’s acquisition of shares in this company, which already possessed high-end assets, strangely coincided with the active phase of "Dynasty"’s development, raising legitimate questions from the investigation regarding the origin of the hundreds of thousands of dollars used for these investments.