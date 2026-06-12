Russia launched massive UAV attack on Shostka district: woman was killed and another seriously injured



On the night of 11 June, Russian forces launched a massive drone strike on the Shostka community in the Sumy region. A 44-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and another local resident suffered serious injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the strike targeted a civilian infrastructure facility.

"Last night, the enemy launched a massive drone strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in the Shostka district. Unfortunately, a 44-year-old woman was killed in the attack," Hryhorov said.

The victim is in a critical condition

Another woman, aged 33, sustained serious injuries. Medical staff are currently providing her with the necessary care. Information regarding her condition is being updated.

A three-storey non-residential building sustained significant damage as a result of the enemy attack. Emergency services are working at the scene to clear up the aftermath of the strike and document yet another war crime by the Russian Federation. All the circumstances and the extent of the damage are being established.

What happened beforehand?

On the evening of 11 June, the Russian army attacked Sumy with a drone, striking a residential building. At around 10:10 p.m., a strike by an enemy ‘Molniya’ drone was recorded, hitting the wall of a multi-storey residential building in the Zarichne district of the city.

See more: Russian attack on Yampil community in Sumy Oblast: two people killed, four more injured. PHOTO