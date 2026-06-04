Russian attack on Yampil community in Sumy Oblast: two people killed, four more injured. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked the central part of the Yampil community. Two people were killed in the strike, and four injured women were hospitalized.
This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy attacked the central part of the Yampil community
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Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack. The identities of the dead are being established.
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Four injured women were also taken to hospital. They are receiving the necessary medical care.
The Oblast Military Administration urged residents not to ignore air raid warnings and to stay in shelters.
As a reminder, on 3 June, Russia also attacked the Yampil community in Sumy Oblast, injuring three people.
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