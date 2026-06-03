ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11800 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
178 0

Russia attacked Sumy region: three injured in Yampil community. PHOTOS

On the evening of 3 June, Russian troops continued to shell the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Yampil community

  • A Russian drone attacked civilian infrastructure.
    Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured – two men and a woman. All have been hospitalised, and medics are providing the necessary care.

 Krolevets community

  • The residential area was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. The fire engulfed several private homes.
    Details of the consequences are being clarified.

See more: Day in Sumy region: Shostka and Krasnopillia under attack by Russian Federation; homes and critical infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Russia attacked Sumy region with drones
Russia attacked Sumy region with drones
Russia attacked Sumy region with drones

As a reminder, today Russian forces struck a house in the Sumy region with a drone: a man was killed, and his mother was injured.

Author: 

Sumy region (1815) Konotopskyy district (52) Krolevets (4)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 