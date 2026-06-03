Russia attacked Sumy region: three injured in Yampil community. PHOTOS

On the evening of 3 June, Russian troops continued to shell the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Yampil community

A Russian drone attacked civilian infrastructure.

Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured – two men and a woman. All have been hospitalised, and medics are providing the necessary care.

Krolevets community

The residential area was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. The fire engulfed several private homes.

Details of the consequences are being clarified.

See more: Day in Sumy region: Shostka and Krasnopillia under attack by Russian Federation; homes and critical infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS







As a reminder, today Russian forces struck a house in the Sumy region with a drone: a man was killed, and his mother was injured.