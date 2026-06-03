Russia attacked Sumy region: three injured in Yampil community. PHOTOS
On the evening of 3 June, Russian troops continued to shell the Sumy region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
Yampil community
- A Russian drone attacked civilian infrastructure.
Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured – two men and a woman. All have been hospitalised, and medics are providing the necessary care.
Krolevets community
- The residential area was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. The fire engulfed several private homes.
Details of the consequences are being clarified.
As a reminder, today Russian forces struck a house in the Sumy region with a drone: a man was killed, and his mother was injured.
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