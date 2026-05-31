Day in Sumy region: Shostka and Krasnopillia under attack by Russian Federation; homes and critical infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Russian forces have struck a residential area in Shostka, in the Sumy region, injuring one person.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Strike on civilian infrastructure in Shostka

As noted, a residential building caught fire as a result of the strike. There was a risk of the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Due to the risk of further strikes, rescue workers temporarily suspended operations.

All sources of the fire have been extinguished.







Read on Censor.NET: Russia destroyed the railway station building in Shostka with several dozen drones. PHOTOS

According to the National Police, a 78-year-old man was injured in the Shostka community as a result of a strike by a Russian drone.

In the Krasnopil community, a 58-year-old man was injured when an enemy drone struck a car. A car and a forestry office building were also damaged, and a private house was destroyed.

Consequences

Critical infrastructure, two shops, a car wash, a bus station building, 17 apartment blocks, a business, three private houses, a pharmacy, educational establishments and two cars were damaged.























Read on Censor.NET: The enemy launched a massive attack on Shostka. A petrol station was hit in Sumy. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

Police investigation teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes. Law enforcement officers documented the aftermath of the attacks, recorded the damage and gathered evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.