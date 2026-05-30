Russia destroyed railway station building in Shostka with several dozen drones. PHOTO

Overnight, Russian forces destroyed the railway station building in Shostka and damaged the station’s infrastructure with direct hits from several dozen kamikaze drones.

This was stated by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The civilian station, from which hundreds of residents of the Sumy region set off daily on their peaceful business, has become yet another target of the terrorist state. Fortunately, there were no casualties among staff or passengers: people were in shelters during the attack. Railway workers are working to clear up the aftermath of the shelling," the statement reads.

See more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Shostka district. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy launched a massive attack on Shostka. In Sumy, a petrol station was hit.

Read more: Russians attacked civilians with drone in Sumy region: two dead