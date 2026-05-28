Russians attacked civilians with drone in Sumy region: two dead
Today, May 28, 2026, Russian troops attacked civilians in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast.
This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to reports, at around 8:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked two civilians with a drone as they were traveling along a dirt road in the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district.
Victims of the attack
It is reported that a man and a woman were killed in the strike. Their identities are currently being confirmed.
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