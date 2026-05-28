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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Russians attacked civilians with drone in Sumy region: two dead

Russians attacked civilians in the Sumy region

Today, May 28, 2026, Russian troops attacked civilians in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast.

This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to reports, at around 8:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked two civilians with a drone as they were traveling along a dirt road in the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district.

Read more: Riasne in Sumy Oblast remains under AFU control, 14th Army Corps says

Victims of the attack

It is reported that a man and a woman were killed in the strike. Their identities are currently being confirmed.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 20 settlements under attack by Russia, casualties and damage. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17397) Sumy region (1805) Okhtyrskyy district (36) Velyka Pysarivka (7)
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