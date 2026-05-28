Russians attacked civilians with drone in Sumy region: two dead

Today, May 28, 2026, Russian troops attacked civilians in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast.

This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to reports, at around 8:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked two civilians with a drone as they were traveling along a dirt road in the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district.

Read more: Riasne in Sumy Oblast remains under AFU control, 14th Army Corps says

Victims of the attack

It is reported that a man and a woman were killed in the strike. Their identities are currently being confirmed.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 20 settlements under attack by Russia, casualties and damage. PHOTOS