Riasne in Sumy Oblast remains under AFU control, 14th Army Corps says

The village of Riasne in Sumy Oblast remains under the control of Ukrainian troops, while Russian reports are an information manipulation.

The 14th Army Corps stated this, Censor.NET informs.

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Units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding the defense on designated lines, carrying out measures to contain the invaders and inflicting significant personnel losses on the enemy. "The enemy’s attempt to pass off wishful thinking as reality, mentioning the involvement of Ukrainian ‘assault groups’ and inventing ‘week-long battles’, is aimed solely at justifying its own failures and creating the illusion of a ‘security zone’ for the domestic Russian audience," the statement said.

The military stressed that the settlement remains under the control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and that the situation is fully under control.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Sumy and Donetsk regions, - DeepState (updated). MAPS

The 14th Army Corps urged people to trust only official sources and "not spread the occupiers’ fabrications, which they use to compensate for the lack of real success on the front with media manipulation."

Background

Russian propaganda resources and some military bloggers spread claims that Ukraine had allegedly lost control of the village of Riasne in the Krasnopillia community of Sumy Oblast or that it had been captured. These reports were presented as part of the "creation of a buffer zone" along the border.

Watch more: Soldiers of 119th Brigade repelled assault and destroyed column of enemy quad bikes in Sumy region. VIDEO