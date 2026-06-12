VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary has been attacked again: production facilities for Russian missiles have been damaged. PHOTO

A second attack has been reported on the VNIIR-Progress factory in Cheboksary. The factory manufactures navigation systems and components used in Russian missiles and drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that the strike on the facility may have occurred again following a previous attack on 10 June.

Preliminary reports suggest the strike targeted the VNIIR-Progress plant, which specialises in the production of navigation equipment, GNSS receivers, and ‘Kometa’-type antennas.

According to open sources, such components may be used in the production of Russian drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

The consequences of the attack are being assessed

Photos from the factory premises are appearing online, showing possible damage to infrastructure.

There is currently no official confirmation of the extent of the damage; the data is being verified.







Watch more: Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles hit military factory in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What is known about the plant?

VNIIR-Progress is a company within the Russian military-industrial and electrical engineering complex, part of the ABS Electro holding company.

Main activities:

development and manufacture of electronics and automation systems

relay protection and control systems

navigation and satellite modules

specialised electrical equipment

Formally, it also operates in the civilian sector (energy, industrial automation), but a significant proportion of its products have military applications.

According to open sources, the company manufactures components used in Russian weaponry:

"Kometa" navigation antennas and modules

GPS/GLONASS-protected receivers

electronics for missiles and drones

guidance and stabilisation system components

These components are used, in particular, in:

"Shahed / Geran" type UAVs

Iskander-M missiles

"Kalibr" cruise missiles

guided aerial bombs (UMPK)

What led up to this?

On the night of 10 June 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck several key facilities within the Russian Federation’s military-industrial and fuel-energy complexes. These included the ‘VNIIR-Progress’ defence plant. It later emerged that the plant in Cheboksary had suffered catastrophic damage.

Also, on the night of 5 May, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the VNIIR-Progress plant.