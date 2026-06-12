Latvian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv on first foreign visit

Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis arrived in Kyiv on his first official visit abroad.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

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As noted, Ukraine was the first country visited by the newly appointed head of the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

A series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian government officials and representatives of the security and defense sector is scheduled to take place in Kyiv.

Strengthening military cooperation

The main purpose of the visit is to strengthen military cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia.

The parties plan to discuss:

the Latvian defense industry's involvement in supporting Ukraine;

expanding joint defense projects;

the possibility of establishing joint ventures in the defense sector.

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