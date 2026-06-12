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Major outage has occurred on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram (updated)
Today, June 12, a major outage occurred on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, the Messenger app, and the Downdetector service.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
Users of Facebook and Instagram are reporting issues with loading posts and refreshing pages. In particular, some of the platforms’ features are functioning erratically or not opening at all.
The Facebook Messenger app is also not loading.
Downdetector is down
In addition, Downdetector—a service that tracks website and app outages in real time—is also failing to load or opening with errors, making it difficult to verify the situation.
Updated
- As of 5:40 p.m., Meta's services began to come back online. Downdetector is also back up and running.
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