Key butadiene production unit has been damaged—consequences of attack on "Tolyattikauchuk" SATELLITE IMAGES

At the "Tolyattikauchuk" plant in the Samara Region, a key unit used to produce butadiene—a key component in synthetic rubbers and polymers—was damaged in an attack on the night of June 12.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty.

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"At the 'Tolyattikauchuk' plant in the Samara Region, the D-4 hydrocarbon separation unit using extractive distillation was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian strike on the night of June 12," the statement reads.

It is responsible for the production of butadiene gas, a key component in the chemical industry used to manufacture synthetic rubbers and plastics for automobile tires, ABS plastic, and polymer materials.

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As noted, Viacheslav Fedoryshchev, the governor of the Samara Region, personally visited the facility 11 days ago. Today, he wrote on Telegram that, as a result of the Ukrainian attack on Tolyatti, an "employee of one of the industrial enterprises" sustained shrapnel wounds, without specifying which enterprise he was referring to.

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