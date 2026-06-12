Ukraine has attacked strategic Russian targets: two oil refineries in Tatarstan and chemical plant in Togliatti have been hit, - General Staff. VIDEO

On the night of 12 June, the Defence Forces carried out strikes on oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk, the Togliattikauchuk plant and Russian military command posts.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes were confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"On the night of 12 June 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, struck the TANECO and TAIF-NK oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk.

The destruction of the targets and a fire on the premises of both facilities have been confirmed," the statement reads.

The attacked facilities are key suppliers of fuel both to the civilian market and to meet the logistical needs of the Russian army.

The TANECO oil refinery complex is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. Its design capacity is over 16 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The facility produces a wide range of fuels and lubricants, including diesel fuel, aviation fuel and other petroleum products.

TAIF-NK is a large oil refining complex characterised by an exceptionally high degree of oil refining (following the launch of the Heavy Residue Deep Refining Complex, this figure is reported to be over 95%). The company refines heavy, high-sulphur crude oil and gas condensate. The plant’s products are divided into several key segments — ranging from bulk fuel to specialised feedstock for petrochemicals and military requirements.

Fire at the Togliattikauchuk plant

In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, the Togliattikauchuk plant, which specialises in the production of synthetic rubbers, monomers, various fractions and high-octane petrol additives, has been hit.

The synthetic rubbers manufactured at the plant can, in particular, be used in the production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles.

According to available information, a direct hit on the target and a fire on the plant’s premises have been confirmed.

Occupiers’ command posts hit

The Ukrainian military also struck command and observation posts of Russian troops in the Obesti and Iskra areas of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as in the Marynka area of the Kherson region.

In addition, enemy command posts near Voskresenka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region were hit.

Communications hub destroyed and training ground struck

Other targets included an occupiers’ communications hub in the Vesele area of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian troops also struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated at the "Vostochny" training ground near Novopetrivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary has been attacked again: production facilities for Russian missiles have been damaged. PHOTO

Enemy depots hit

According to the General Staff, an enemy field artillery depot in the Rybiancheve area of Luhansk Oblast was hit.

A logistics depot belonging to the occupiers in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol was also hit.

Shutdown of the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery confirmed

Following a review of the results of the attack on the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which was struck on 10 June 2026, it has been confirmed that the AVT-4 and AVT-5 primary oil refining units, as well as the RVS-2000 tank, were hit.

According to available information, the plant has ceased operations following the damage sustained.

Watch more: Drones attacked Tatarstan: fire broke out in Nizhnekamsk at one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants. VIDEO