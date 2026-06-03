Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery was struck by "Neptune" missile on May 31, - Navy

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation was struck by a "Neptune" coastal missile system on the night of May 31, 2026.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"On the night of May 31, units of the Ukrainian Navy once again carried out a precision strike against a strategic enemy target.

As a result of the strike, two atmospheric-vacuum crude oil processing units, each with a capacity of up to 2.5 million tons per year, and petroleum product storage facilities were put out of commission," the statement said.

Read more: Oil refining in Russia has fallen to 16-year low following Ukraine’s attacks on refineries, - Bloomberg

The Navy noted that the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery is a key facility in the region’s fuel infrastructure and plays a vital role in supplying Russian troops with fuel and lubricants.

The destruction of this facility significantly reduces the enemy’s ability to provide logistical support to its military units.

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